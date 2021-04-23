First Alert Forecast (4/23AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For this morning we’re looking at another cloudy start with temperatures into the 40s and 50s. This afternoon highs will soar into the low to mid 70s northeast with upper 70s to low 80s west and south. With moisture in place, an approaching shortwave trough aloft and surface low will provide a setup for rain, which may be rather heavy in parts of eastern Oklahoma, and thunderstorms. There will be two main opportunities for thunderstorm development. The first will be with daytime heating and the approaching storm system. There will be a strong capping inversion that will probably limit the ability for storms to form in this environment. Think of the cap as a soda bottle & Mentos tablet. Seconds before the candy is added to the soda, the cap keeps the reaction inside. However, as that reaction grows stronger and stronger, the cap eventually bursts and soda spews everywhere. This is very similar when it comes to severe storms and how the cap acts within the atmosphere. If storms that intense enough today, the cap will break and storms will be able to organize quickly and become strong to severe at a moments notice. The second opportunity for severe weather will be with the cold front and dry lines advances southeast across the region during the late evening hours.
The main threat for storms that become severe will be large hail up to the size of baseballs, damaging wind gusts up to 60-75 mph and the chance for isolated tornadoes. General timing is between 5pm-2am. It’s a great day to stay weather aware! Storms will come to an end during the early morning hours of Saturday as a linear line moves east. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s again with some clearing.
It’ll be a beautiful start to the weekend with lots of sunshine and highs topping out near 75 degrees. A strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will move across the Southern Plains on Sunday allowing for temperatures to range anywhere from 83-85 degrees. As it remains overhead on Monday temperatures could soar close to 90 degrees.
On Tuesday, another upper-level trough will move into the Plains and bring another front that will interact with an abundant amount of low level moisture, moderate-to-high instability and strong deep-layer shear (winds changing direction with height within the atmosphere). One model has been consistent over the last couple of runs portraying a very favorable setup for organized severe thunderstorms capable of producing all modes of severe weather including a higher tornado threat than Friday for parts of Texoma. While another model has been less aggressive on the severe weather threat for parts of Texoma, however is slowly starting to come into agreement.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
