First Alert Forecast (4/23AM)

For this morning we’re looking at another cloudy start with temperatures into the 40s and 50s. This afternoon highs will soar into the low to mid 70s northeast with upper 70s to low 80s west and south. With moisture in place, an approaching shortwave trough aloft and surface low will provide a setup for rain, which may be rather heavy in parts of eastern Oklahoma, and thunderstorms. There will be two main opportunities for thunderstorm development. The first will be with daytime heating and the approaching storm system. There will be a strong capping inversion that will probably limit the ability for storms to form in this environment. Think of the cap as a soda bottle & Mentos tablet. Seconds before the candy is added to the soda, the cap keeps the reaction inside. However, as that reaction grows stronger and stronger, the cap eventually bursts and soda spews everywhere. This is very similar when it comes to severe storms and how the cap acts within the atmosphere. If storms that intense enough today, the cap will break and storms will be able to organize quickly and become strong to severe at a moments notice. The second opportunity for severe weather will be with the cold front and dry lines advances southeast across the region during the late evening hours.