Ft. Sill retires seventh Big Deuce mascot

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - After six years with the soldiers at Fort Sill, Big Deuce the seventh, Fort Sill’s mascot donkey, is retiring.
Captain Marc Mcmenamin says Fort Sill is the only active duty military base in the nation with a live mascot and that the donkey’s are kept mostly to remind the soldiers and public alike about the 22 filed artillery unit that used mules to haul guns, move ammunition and carry soldiers from the phillippine islands to the jungles of panama in 1918.
Fort sill has kept donkeys as mascots since 1950. McMenamin says its’ never easy to say goodbye.
“It’s sad, absolutely, and especially over the past year that I’ve built a relationship with him, he recognized me. You know, he worked hard, he just wasn’t able to do it anymore,” Mcmenamin said.
He says Big Deuce the seventh became sick with a condition similar to diabetes in humans and that while most of the mascots keep their position for 20 years, it was time for Big Deuce to retire after less than a decade.
Soldiers gave Big Deuce to a ranch owner in Marlow who says she plans on pampering him with lots of love and attention. That same individual gave Fort Sill Big Deuce the eighth who was sworn in this morning as the bases official mascot.
