Lawsuit filed against the City of Lawton, council member

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local media company says the City of Lawton and Councilman Jay Burk have been breaking the law.
Southwest Ledgers’ Carl Lewis said they are not turning over open records requests they’ve made for Councilman Burk’s emails and text messages.
“If we ask for the records, we want them,” Lewis said.
Lewis said the City is usually easy to work when they request records, so he said it’s surprising that they aren’t as willing now.
“On especially a matter that’s a public import like this. What’s being done with hotel-motel tax, what’s being done with FISTA, how’s the taxpayer’s money being spent,” Lewis said.
Lewis said this all came about when they were working on stories related to FISTA and hotel motel tax. They felt as if additional information they needed for the stories were in Councilman Burk’s phone.
“We first requested text message and email exchanges from his phone that was declined. We then sent a second and subsequent that was to the city, and to him, and that was declined too,” Lewis said.
They believe Burk is conducting business that relates to the City on his personal phone along with his city-issued phone.
“The city itself, we believe they could’ve provided the information that’s contained on his city-issued cell phone because it’s their property and in their custody, and it’s the picture-perfect definition of an item that’s listed in the open records act,” Lewis said.
Lewis said the Ledger can’t go any further with stories they are pursuing until they get the information they are seeking.
“In all fairness to the parties involved we’d like to see those records before we make any accusation or assumptions of what anyone may or may not be doing because if it turns out that they’re not, then you can’t unring that bell,” Lewis said.
We reached out Councilman Burk to get his comments on the lawsuit but were unable to get a hold of him.
The City of Lawton also released a statement saying that they are aware of the lawsuit and will respond at the appropriate time and place.
An executive session meeting is expected to be held on April 27.
