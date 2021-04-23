Lawton farmer’s market construction continues despite setbacks

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Construction continues for Lawton Farmers Market’s new home downtown.
Dr. Legako says despite setbacks from COVID-19 and recent winter storms, progress is right on track for the farmers market.
He says contractors are currently working on establishing plumbing and electricity for the farmers market by placing pipes and construction underground and that next week they’ll begin laying concrete down. Dr. Legako says the farmers market is scheduled to open on its original completion deadline of November 1st. He says he has very high hopes for the project that’s been in the making for over two years.
“We hope that this will be the nicest farmers market building in the state of Oklahoma,” Dr. Legako said.
He says the farmers market will include an indoor arena with bathrooms, heating and air conditioning and even classrooms where visitors can learn about agriculture and nutrition. The farmers market will also include an outdoor area.
To learn more about Lawton’s farmers market visit the organizations Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.