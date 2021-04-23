New mayor serving in Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - Medicine Park has a new mayor and he says he’s excited to continue the great work already underway in the town.
After five years of serving both on the town’s board of trustees and then as mayor, Jennifer Ellis did not seek re-election. Filling the role now is Dr. Roger Johnson, a retired veterinarian.
Dr. Roger Johnson says he and his wife routinely visited Medicine Park as guests, fell in love with the town, bought a house and eventually moved here full-time once he retired. Now, he wants to give back to the town he loves.
“Coming to Medicine Park, basically I loved the park. That’s the bottom line, I love the park. Being a board of trustees, the board of trustees wanted me to represent them for some strange reason,” Johnson said.
Former Mayor Jennifer Ellis says there are many things that she and the entire Board of Trustees were able to accomplish that she is very proud of.
“Working to keep our community safe during the pandemic. There was pre-COVID mayor and COVID mayor. It’s a tale of five years of a lot of differences. But I think one of the things the citizens are most happy about is we were able to retain our post office in our community,” Ellis said.
Ellis says she’s also proud of the work done to Medicine Park’s infrastructure, which Johnson is happy to continue building on.
“My first biggest goal is to get more and better public bathrooms, we’re developing hitching post park right now as well as the old ball field on the Bureau of Land Management property into new venues,” Johnson said.
Johnson says those projects have already begun and he’s hopeful they can begin completing them in the coming months.
Medicine Park has seen an increase in new businesses recently and Johnson says there are even more businesses ready to move to town. He says he’s excited to continue building the town up to allow that to happen.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.