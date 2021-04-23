7News First Alert Weather: A nice weekend ahead with another chance of severe weather Tuesday and into Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Expect a pleasant weekend ahead with highs in the low 70s on Saturday. A ridge of high pressure will move overhead allowing for temperatures to climb into the mid-to-upper 80s on Sunday and Monday.
Another deep trough will bring our next storm system to Texoma late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. At the moment, models are not quite in agreement on the timing of the system. However, similar to this evening all modes of severe weather will be possible including damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes.
