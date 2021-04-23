OBI held Spring Fling Open House in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Donor Center in Lawton held a Spring Fling Open House Friday.
The Center opened to the public to show off their remodeled facility.
This event was also an opportunity to catch up with their new Executive Director, Kristi Chambers.
She’s a veteran to the OBI, but came back to the organization seven weeks ago to head the Lawton Center.
“Coming back to OBI—it’s because of the team that’s here that believes in the mission but it’s about helping and saving lives, said Chambers.
Those who came out today got to enjoy food and door prizes.
Participants who donated were given a commemorative Spring T-shirt, a ticket to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, and were entered for a chance to win a one night stay at the Residence Inn at Bricktown.
