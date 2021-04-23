Semi driver injured in Comanche County crash

By Tiffany Bechtel | April 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 4:48 PM

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - One person was sent to the hospital after a crash that happened around noon Friday.

The crash happened at U.S. 62 and McCracken Road in Comanche County.

Witnesses say a pickup tried to cross the highway and was clipped by a semi.

The pickup was spun around and the semi ran off the road, then went up a small embankment and rolled over on its side.

7News has been told the driver of the semi suffered a shoulder injury.

