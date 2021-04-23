Semi driver injured in Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - One person was sent to the hospital after a crash that happened around noon Friday.
The crash happened at U.S. 62 and McCracken Road in Comanche County.
Witnesses say a pickup tried to cross the highway and was clipped by a semi.
The pickup was spun around and the semi ran off the road, then went up a small embankment and rolled over on its side.
7News has been told the driver of the semi suffered a shoulder injury.
