UPDATE: Man charged in two Lawton homicides has first court appearance Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man connected to two weekend homicides had his first court appearance Friday in Lawton.
Tevin Anderson is accused of shooting and killing Jennifer Gibson Sunday morning.
Investigators say Anderson shot Gibson to death after convincing her to get in his car.
He told police his car ran out of gas at the intersection of 6th and 277 and when Gibson got out, he shot her and then shot her again after she fell down.
Anderson has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Gibson.
His bond has been set at $1,000,000 for the murder case and $500,000 dollars for his accessory to murder charge in connection to a shooting later that day at the Phillips 66 on Cache Road.
