UPDATE: One killed in three car crash in Marlow

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - Marlow police have released new details in a car crash that happened Thursday evening.
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 81, near the Glory Bound Church in Marlow.
Officers say Elton Colbert was killed in the crash.
Investigators say a car went left of center and was hit by a semi, which knocked the car off the road.
The semi then went north on the right lane, over the shoulder and hit another vehicle that was in a restaurant parking lot before landing in a ditch.
Two others were hurt in the crash.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.