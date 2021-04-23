UPDATE: One killed in three car crash in Marlow

By Tiffany Bechtel | April 23, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 4:42 PM

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - Marlow police have released new details in a car crash that happened Thursday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 81, near the Glory Bound Church in Marlow.

Officers say Elton Colbert was killed in the crash.

Investigators say a car went left of center and was hit by a semi, which knocked the car off the road.

The semi then went north on the right lane, over the shoulder and hit another vehicle that was in a restaurant parking lot before landing in a ditch.

Two others were hurt in the crash.

