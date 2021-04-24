Hungry Hearts kicks off growing season with Garden Party

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry hosted a Garden Party Saturday morning at Cameron University to kick off gardening season.
Founder and President Adriene Davis said it’s about more than growing vegetables in a garden.
It’s about helping the community grow, too.
“Not a lot of people can get fresh vegetables depending on their budget,” she said. “If this is a way for them to eat more healthy, then we encourage them to come up here and water the garden, harvest and take care of it and actually see how plants grow in containers because if you have a place you can grow your own fresh vegetables in containers, with very little space, then you can grow what you eat.”
The idea is to encourage people to learn about gardening and growing healthier food.
“This year, we will be doing everything in containers,” she said. “We’re going to hopefully encourage others to come out and learn more gardening, whether it’s in containers or in soil and also, for those that need vegetables, want fresh vegetables, to come up here and help take care of the garden.”
This year, there will be even be a pollinator garden for hummingbirds, butterflies and bees.
Davis said it takes a village to get ready for gardening.
“Last year was the first year we didn’t have one because of the pandemic,” she said, “so we start collecting the containers and we wait for the plants to come out, for the weather to get better to come out and plant. Well, as you can see, again it’s windy. It’s not really cold, but it’s windy.”
MacArthur High School students were even out volunteering, digging in the dirt bright and early.
The Key Club President Gracie Cunningham said anywhere they can help people, they want to.
“There are so many people in our community that need food and may not have the ability to go get it themselves,” she said, “so it’s really important to us to be there to be able to help them get food.”
Other organizations are encouraged to get involved and use the garden to grow food for others.
If you’re interested in volunteering to help tend to the garden, you can send a message to the Hungry Hearts Facebook page and let them know which days and times you can help water plants and vegetables.
