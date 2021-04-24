Local realty company, plant nursery give away free oak trees for Arbor Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A realty company and plant nursery are celebrating Arbor Day by helping beautify the community with oak trees.
Parks Jones Realty and Naturescape Nursery partnered to give the first 200 customers at the nursery a free oak tree Saturday.
With recent severe winter weather, the companies wanted to help homeowners by providing free trees to help replace those that may have been lost.
The Parks Jones Realty Marketing Manager Holly Naberhaus said it’s an investment in the community and helps to raise values on the homes here.
“This year is very timely because so many people lost trees and shrubs from the storm damage over the winter,” Naberhaus said, “and we feel like it’s important for homeowners to be able to beautify their homes and their neighborhoods. What better way to do that than with trees and landscaping?”
They chose oak trees because they grow large, providing shade and helping to make homes more energy efficient. They’re also drought tolerant and grow well in a climate like Southwest Oklahoma’s.
They’re giving away the oak trees at the nursery until they run out on Saturday until 5 p.m. There are other plant freebies too.
