Mural painted on Cache water tower

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The water tower in Cache got a makeover Saturday.
Artist Shailah Ramos and a group of people from Comanche Nation Prevention Recovery painted a horny toad on the water tower.
Ramos said this is a project that has been in the works for about a year but was held up because of the pandemic. But Saturday, they finally got the chance to start their art, which Ramos hopes can help lift up the community.
“I just feel like it adds something, it makes people gather and people want to take pictures in front of it. They’ll be like let’s go look at the horny toad, people travel to see murals now. I don’t know, I feel like art brings people out,” Ramos said.
Ramos said this is the first mural in Cache, but she hopes it’s not the last.
