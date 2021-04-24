7News First Alert Weather: Temperatures heat up into the start of the week with near critical fire danger

There is a substantial threat for severe weather late Tuesday night into Wednesday. A large upper-level low-pressure system will position itself to our west Tuesday, with ample moisture from the gulf and warm conditions providing fuel for storms to fire up. A dryline will station itself over the border of Texas and Oklahoma Tuesday with a cold front in tow. As the front approaches the dryline and the ripe atmosphere to the east of the dryline, convection initiation is promising. The strongest storms will likely be Tuesday evening, initiated off the dryline. Once these storms move east, the atmosphere will potentially have less energy for the storms formed off of the cold front moving through Wednesday morning, but we certainly could see widespread rainfall associated with the next round. Temperatures behind the front will drop substantially back into the low 70s. There is some model disagreement, so the timing and rain totals are subject to change in the next few days. We will continue to track the system as we enter the beginning of the week.