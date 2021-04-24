7News First Alert Weather: Temperatures heat up into the start of the week with near critical fire danger

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Warm temperatures and sunshine will stick around at the start of the week. Highs tomorrow are in the 80s with southerly winds. Due to dry conditions and above-average temperatures, fire danger will be near critical for Sunday and Monday and elevated Tuesday. Avoid burning and report any smoke that you see. Highs in the 80s will remain until Tuesday when a strong cold front moves into the area.
There is a substantial threat for severe weather late Tuesday night into Wednesday. A large upper-level low-pressure system will position itself to our west Tuesday, with ample moisture from the gulf and warm conditions providing fuel for storms to fire up. A dryline will station itself over the border of Texas and Oklahoma Tuesday with a cold front in tow. As the front approaches the dryline and the ripe atmosphere to the east of the dryline, convection initiation is promising. The strongest storms will likely be Tuesday evening, initiated off the dryline. Once these storms move east, the atmosphere will potentially have less energy for the storms formed off of the cold front moving through Wednesday morning, but we certainly could see widespread rainfall associated with the next round. Temperatures behind the front will drop substantially back into the low 70s. There is some model disagreement, so the timing and rain totals are subject to change in the next few days. We will continue to track the system as we enter the beginning of the week.
Drier conditions will return at the end of the week, with the weekend looking much warmer than midweek as temperatures climb into the 80s.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.