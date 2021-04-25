7News First Alert Weather: Near critical fire danger to start the week before severe weather returns

A dryline has moved into the region, stationed over the Texas panhandle, and will remain near the Texas and Oklahoma border through Tuesday night as a strong, upper-level low-pressure system moves into the region. The system will progress slowly eastward throughout the day Tuesday, but a shortwave trough embedded in the feature will provide lift for storm initiation Tuesday afternoon and evening. Storms that fire off the dryline will likely form as supercells, with all modes of severe weather possible. Due to the potential for very large hail and tornadoes, most of our counties have been included in a slight risk. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and have a severe weather plan in place. Storms likely could become severe overnight.