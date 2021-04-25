7News First Alert Weather: Near critical fire danger to start the week before severe weather returns

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Warm weather today will carry into the start of the week. Temperatures stay in the 80s with strong, southerly winds through Tuesday. Elevated to near critical fire danger will persist until Tuesday evening, especially for our western counties, where relative humidity values will be extremely low.
A dryline has moved into the region, stationed over the Texas panhandle, and will remain near the Texas and Oklahoma border through Tuesday night as a strong, upper-level low-pressure system moves into the region. The system will progress slowly eastward throughout the day Tuesday, but a shortwave trough embedded in the feature will provide lift for storm initiation Tuesday afternoon and evening. Storms that fire off the dryline will likely form as supercells, with all modes of severe weather possible. Due to the potential for very large hail and tornadoes, most of our counties have been included in a slight risk. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and have a severe weather plan in place. Storms likely could become severe overnight.
The upper low will continue to move eastward, slowly pushing a cold front through the region Wednesday. Depending on the convection Tuesday, there could be ample atmospheric energy to support severe storm initiation on Wednesday and early Thursday morning as the cold front progresses eastward. Flooding could be a concern as widespread rainfall is expected and could be heavy at times.
Above-average temperatures and dry conditions will return as another large ridge moves in from the west coast at the end of the week. A pattern of above-average temperatures will persist through the end of the month.
