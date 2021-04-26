Altus Police investigating possible electrocution

By Tiffany Bechtel | April 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 4:42 PM

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Police are investigating after a man was found dead under a home in the south part of town.

The man’s identity has not been released yet as authorities are having trouble notifying his family.

The law enforcement agency says they got a call about a man trapped under the house over the weekend.

Once officers arrived, they were able to recover the man’s body, which was found in a pool of water with an electrical cord.

Authorities are waiting on the Medical Examiner to rule the incident an electrocution.

