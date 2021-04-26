Cameron receives $2.1 million grant for Student Enrichment Center

“Maybe a student has a family member who gets sick, so they start missing a lot of class,” said Dr. Kingsley. “Or they have some personal problems that lead to a couple of bad grades, and then all of a sudden they’re in danger of losing their financial aide. Or maybe a student just picks up a second job, and all of a sudden they are struggling with time management because of the extra commitment. These staff will be able to reach out to them, help them stay on track.”