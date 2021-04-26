Cameron University to host “CU in History and Political Science” virtual workshop

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University will be presenting a virtual workshop titled “CU in History and Political Science” Tuesday evening.
The workshop is aimed at those who are interested in earning a degree in history or political science, but aren’t sure what career opportunities are available or where these degree programs can lead.
“CU in History and Political Science” is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, you can find more information and register to receive the Zoom link on Cameron’s website.
