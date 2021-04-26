First Alert Forecast (4/26AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s an extremely mild start to the day! Temperatures this Monday morning much warmer compared to this time yesterday. If you like sunny skies and highs in the 80s and 90s, then you’ll LOVE the forecast today! Many along and east of I-44 will see low to mid 80s. Anywhere west of I-44 will likely top out into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. While it will be warm, today is also going to be breezy. Most of the area will see sustained winds at 20 to 30mph out of the south with gusts into the low 40s during the afternoon. A wind advisory is in place until 7PM tonight as gusty winds could blow around unsecured, light weight, objects. Also use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
With some cloud cover, high dew points and winds on the higher side, tonight will yield another mild night with lows into the 60s. While today is going to be quite our weather pattern shifts by tomorrow. Severe storms appear to be possible on Tuesday with multiple rounds of showers and storms in the forecast.
Round one will move in after lunchtime tomorrow with an initial wave moving in. This activity will likely be elevated with a cap in place and will complicate additional convective trends for the rest of the day. As a dryline retreats Tuesday evening, this will influence and generate another round of storms for the night through early Wednesday morning. All modes of severe weather looks possible with a wind and hail threat overnight. A level 2 slight risk is in place for all of the area where golf ball sized hail and winds up to 60mph are possible in some of the strongest storms.
The threat for severe weather lingers into Wednesday with an evolution of another cold front. Models are in better agreement with the timing being Wednesday afternoon/ evening. Storms will be possible again and fire up along the front as it moves south. In addition to the severe threat, heavy rain and flooding concerns increase as well. This heavy rain and flooding threat currently appears to be south and east of the I-44 corridor south where the multiple rounds of heavy rain are most likely.
With the cold front, we’ll see a wind shift where winds will be out of the north for the second half of Wednesday and all day Thursday and Friday. This will impact temperatures slightly where we’ll drop into the mid 70s during this time. By late Friday night, a southerly component will return allowing for temperatures rising back into the 80s, if not the 90s by the weekend!
