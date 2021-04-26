First Alert Forecast (4/26AM)

It’s an extremely mild start to the day! Temperatures this Monday morning much warmer compared to this time yesterday. If you like sunny skies and highs in the 80s and 90s, then you’ll LOVE the forecast today! Many along and east of I-44 will see low to mid 80s. Anywhere west of I-44 will likely top out into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. While it will be warm, today is also going to be breezy. Most of the area will see sustained winds at 20 to 30mph out of the south with gusts into the low 40s during the afternoon. A wind advisory is in place until 7PM tonight as gusty winds could blow around unsecured, light weight, objects. Also use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.