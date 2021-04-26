100 Ft. Sill trainees receive COVID-19 vaccine

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - 100 Fort Sill trainees volunteered to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
This was the first time the vaccine roll out was implemented during Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill.
Lieutenant Colonel Mark Larson explains why it’s so important for the trainees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Soldiers are held to a higher standard based on the general public, so that’s representative of their willingness to undergo this type of treatment. But really what it does is it decreases the amount of time we’re mitigating, mask wearing, temperature checks, if the kid is vaccinated it makes things move much more smoothly and helps the Drill Sergeants as well. They don’t have to spend 5%-15% of their time doing COVID mitigation. They can train the soldier and that’s what we’re here to do. Train the soldier,” Larson said.
This is the only unit to complete 100 % vaccinations so far and because they have received the shot, family days will now be reinstated and Fort Sill will be able to hold their first open graduation ceremony in a year next month.
