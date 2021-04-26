Johnson and Johnson is available again

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After being paused for 13-days the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is back.
Brandie Combs with the Oklahoma Health Department said top health agencies across the country determined that the benefits of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it.
”Right now, they’ve identified 15 individuals out of eight-million who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that have had similar reactions to the blood clotting disorder,” Combs said.
Combs said people may be more hesitant to get vaccinated now, as the health department has seen a drop-off since the pause.
“But we don’t know if it’s necessarily related to Johnson and Johnson or not. My hope is that it’s not because we have several individuals who are still waiting for Johnson and Johnson to be available. Even after the pause we have people calling wanting to know when the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available,” Combs said.
Combs said besides the rare blood clotting disorder there’s nothing else to be worried about at this time.
“With every medication there are risk factors, so we need to keep that obviously in perspective. It’s eight million people, 15 that were considered poor outcomes,” Combs said.
For anyone interested in getting the Johnson and Johnson it’s available at your local health department or at a off site pod.
