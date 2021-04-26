Lawton City Council meeting April 27

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton City Council will be holding their regular meeting Tuesday at 2 p.m. before going into executive session.
Items up for discussion on the Consent Agenda include considering adding cameras and security card readers to several city buildings.
There are new items up for discussion as well, such as opening some of the pools across Lawton, the preservation of historical sites and items, and considering an amendment that would increase funding for activities designed to encourage tourism.
During the executive session, the Council will discuss the pending lawsuit filed against the City and Councilman Jay Burk by the Southwest Ledger.
They’ll also be discussing negotiations with LPD for a Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The full agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting can on the City of Lawton’s website.
