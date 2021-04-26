Lawton Student wins First in State for Robotics

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thirteen-year-old Joseph Morris does not set himself up for disappointment. When he took his robot, Mark 6, to a state robotic competition in Catoosa on April 13th, he had a heart to heart with himself before the final match.
“I set my expectations low so that if I don’t win I’m not devastated but if I do win then I feel more excited and happy than I would if I expected to win,” he said.
He won big that day-outscoring over two dozen competitors from across the state in the Robotics Vex 2021 competition to win the title of state champion.
The McArthur Middle School seventh grader said he got his love for robotics, technology and engineering from his father, Brian, who was a mechanic before joining the military and earning a degree. And though Brian has been away on an assignment for the Army since July, Joseph said his father is his robotics coach and that the two facetime each other nightly to discuss Josephs many robotic projects.
“It took me about a month to create my robot,” Morris said. “I programmed it to pick up a ball and shoot it into a basket and if it doesn’t make it into the basket it can try again.”
He’s not blind to how Mark 6s’ capabilities could be applied to the real world today or in the future, whether that be by stocking shelves, working in an assembly line or fixing a car, he said he knows Mark 6 has potential and he knows he does too.
“I can think of a concept in my mind and bring that concept to life. I think robotics has also made me more creative,” he said.
Morris said after high school he hopes to earn a degree in engineering and would like to create something innovative and the first of its kind. The Iron Man and Marvel fan has big plans for his future and his mother, Candace, said Robotics will help him get there.
“I want my kids to know that when they have the right tools they can do anything they set their mind on,” she said.
She said she’s just as proud of him for being a good sport as she is for him placing first in the state.
“His father and I are so proud of him, not just for winning, but for the young man he’s becoming. He shows great sportsmanship at each competition. Whether he wins or loses he is always supporting others.”
