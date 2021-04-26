New Directions educating on sexual assault, consent for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Marie Detty New Directions is spreading the word to educate the community on consent, rape and sexual assault for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Every 73 seconds an American is sexually assaulted. Not every victim tells their story for different reasons. It could be fear, embarrassment or shame.
Latricia Kippers from New Directions said we can start changing the stigma by believing survivors.
“It’s important to believe survivors,” she said. “It’s important to believe that person and do everything that you can to get them connected with services, whether it’s reporting it to law enforcement, getting them to the hospital to get checked out.”
Earlier this month, they tied teal ribbons on trees in town to raise awareness.
She said sexual assault isn’t always violent and can take on different forms.
“It can just be coerced or a threat and not always forced,” she said, “so any kind of unwanted touching, pornography, taking pictures and posting it on social media, so there’s more ways than just penetration.”
According to Kippers, sexual assault isn’t always committed by a stranger.
About 85 to 90 percent are perpetrated by someone the victim already knows or is even in a romantic relationship with.
“Any time you are not enthusiastic and you aren’t consenting to it and saying “Yes! Let’s do this!” That can be considered as a sexual assault as well even if you’re in a relationship,” she said.
Denim Day is a campaign they’re taking part in this year by asking community members to decorate jean pockets.
It goes back to Italy three decades ago when a young woman reported a rape, and the perpetrator was arrested and prosecuted, but the ruling was later overturned by Italian Parliament.
“Because they said she must have helped her assailant take her pants off, therefore, it wasn’t rape, that it was consent,” she said. “It started this uproar, it started this movement, it started a movement where women got together and said ‘No, that that’s not consent.’”
Denim Day is this Wednesday, April 29.
If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault who needs help, you can contact New Directions’ 24 hour hotline at 580-357-2500.
