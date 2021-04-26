7News First Alert Weather: Multiple rounds of strong-to-severe storms possible through Wednesday

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for scattered strong/severe storms. A warm front will lift over the area bringing an increase in low level moisture and allowing the atmosphere to become unstable. The dryline will interact with the increase in moisture allowing for supercells to develop will start around 4:00 pm for our western counties, and they will move from west-to-east across Texoma. The main threats for storms that become severe will be large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. The tornado threat decreases for areas along and east of I-44, however it’s important to never let your guard down and to have several ways to receive weather alerts. Models are hinting at a few more rounds of strong storms on Wednesday as the front begins to slow down and become nearly stationary across Texoma. Lingering showers and rumbles of thunder is possible through Thursday morning. Widespread rain totals range from 1-3′' with locally higher amounts.