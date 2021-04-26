Preliminary survey damage from Friday’s tornadoes

Lockett, Texas (TNN) -
The National Weather Service in Norman conducted a damage survey near Lockett, Texas on Saturday form tornadoes that occurred on Friday, April 23rd.
Preliminary findings are an EF2, with winds estimated between 115-120 mph, west of Lockett and an EF1 tornado, with winds estimated between 100-105mph, east of Lockett.
In total, at least 5 tornadoes we’re reported across Hardeman and Wilbarger counties with two in Wilbarger. These other tornadoes produced little damage or were in inaccessible areas. The investigation and analysis of Friday’s tornadoes are expected to continue sometime this week.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.