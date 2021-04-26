Southwest Oklahoma realtors discuss booming housing market

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The housing market is booming right now, and local realtors are feeling the effects.
They’re low on inventory and dealing with homebuyers who seem to be frustrated with a lack of options.
Lawton real estate agent John Naberhaus said he’s been selling homes for 31 years and never seen a market quite like this one.
His company has 187 homes on the market right now. That’s a far cry from the 600 to 800 they usually have.
“What’s interesting is that used to a $300,000 house in our market was kind of the exception,” he said, “and they were harder to sell and today they are a hot commodity.”
But it’s not just in southwest Oklahoma.
“We’re hearing it as a national trend throughout the U.S.,” he said. “Lawton typically doesn’t follow the national trend. We’re typically more dependent on what’s happening say at Fort Sill, but right now we’re certainly following that national trend where houses are hot.”
Duncan real estate agent Tara Harper said most markets are down half, if not more, as far as inventory goes.
She said one factor is buyers are taking advantage of historically low mortgage rates.
“It’s kind of getting to the point where buyers are getting frustrated because they can’t find anything or they may be listing their homes to move whether it’s because their jobs relocating them or it’s meeting their family,” she said. “Then they can’t find anywhere to go and their house is under contract, so it’s kind of put the real estate market in a bit of a conundrum at the moment.”
Naberhaus’ company has seen an increase of about $3000 for the average sold price.
He said he believes it’s also connected to the pandemic.
“People are home more,” he said. “They’re nesting. They’re officing at home. They need more space. They’re not spending their money on travels or out to eat, so they’re spending it on their home.”
Meanwhile, Harper said they’ve seen an influx of people from moving other states to the area as well.
“We have a lot of people move from California, from Oregon, from Colorado,” she said. “They’re leaving those states where prices are just crazy expensive right now. Inflation is wild, politics are a little bit heated and so they’re just looking for a different pace of life and lower cost of living.”
Both agents said if you’re looking for a home, try to be patient. They expect the housing market to go back to normal eventually, but they’re not quite sure when yet.
