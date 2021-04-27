Board of Trustees votes to fire Medicine Park Police Chief

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - The Medicine Park Board of Trustees voted unanimously to fire the city’s Police Chief Monday.
A Special Session was held Monday evening where the Board voted to terminate Tom Adrahtas as Medicine Park’s Police Chief.
Adrahtas had been the chief for nearly seven years.
Mayor Roger Johnson would not give any other details due to their policy of not discussing personnel matters in public.
He says the Assistant Chief will be filling the role in the interim until their next steps can be decided.
