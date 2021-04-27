Chisholm Corner employee killed during overnight shift

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - An overnight shooting in Duncan cost one convenience store worker his life.
Duncan Police say around 3:15 Tuesday morning they were called to the Stripes on Bois D’Arc.
They were told that a man walked into the store and showed his gun to employees.
Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said when police got there, the suspect, 18-year-old Samuel Varela was nowhere to be found.
“Our guys went to check another convenience store (Chisholm Corner) and they looked in the window on 9th and Bois D’arc which is normally closed except for the drive-up window. They saw the attendant laying on the floor in a pool of blood. They broke out a door window and got in but the attendant was deceased,” Ford said.
That attendant was identified as 20-year-old Malaki Stone.
Varela was arrested at another gas station not too far from the crime scene.
He was brought in for questioning and later confessed to the killing.
“The suspect made a statement during the confession that said that he felt like his grandmother, who I believe is deceased, was being disrespected. The problem with that is the video does not show that. The window opens and shots fire,” Ford said.
El Palacio Manager Leticia Rojas said at the moment her restaurant doesn’t have any safety protocols in place but that’s about to change.
“It makes you think what would you do in that situation. It’s hard to say, I would like to know how to handle it and maybe talk about it because it’s going on and it’s crazy,” Rojas said.
Ford said he hopes this isn’t the start of an increase in murders in Duncan.
“We normally run one or two maybe three murders a year. I’m not saying that a good thing. I’m just saying that’s kind of the way our numbers run. Then we may go a year without any,” Ford said.
