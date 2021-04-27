Duncan city council to meet Tuesday, honor old Mayor

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan City Council will be meeting Tuesday to discuss several projects in the city.
On the consent agenda, council will be considering purchasing tablets for the Duncan Fire Department as well as funding an engineering group’s efforts to provide the Wastewater Treatment Plant with upgrades.
On the new business side of the agenda, the city will be weighing in on funding for a street repairs project.
Duncan City Council will be meeting this evening at 5:15.
After City Council adjourns, there will be a reception to honor Duncan Mayor Ritchie Dennington.
The city invites the public to thank Mayor Dennington for his contributions to the City.
He is set to be replaced by Robert Armstrong on May, 3rd.
