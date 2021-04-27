Duncan’s Heritage Trails Project eyeing summer completion date

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A walking trail in Duncan is nearing completion, with officials hoping to have it finished in the next few months.
The Heritage Trail will wind around the Simmons Center, Duncan Regional Hospital and the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center. The 3.2-mile pathway will hopefully be finished by the end of the summer.
“It’s going to enhance and show the heritage of Duncan. It’s a top-of-the-line trail, 10-foot-wide, concrete,” said Rex Outhier, Executive Director of the Simmons Center Foundation.
Much of the work has already been done, but plazas along the trail still need to be completed.
“Kind of the focal point of the trail is up on Elk and Chisholm Trail Parkway, that corner there is going to be a really nice plaza, it’s going to have a heritage trail sign. There’ll also be a Duncan Regional Hospital Plaza right over there by Sanford where the trails connect,” Outhier said.
That work will begin in the near future after the current phase is finished.
“What you see going on along the road right now is the ODOT, we got a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, to do the outside part of the trail. It will stretch all the way from here, the Simmons Center, all the way around to Whisenant Park, right along Elk, and down Whisenant to the Park,” Outhier said.
Complete or not, the trail is already being put to good use.
“We thought it was going to be a great thing but once we just got some concrete laid and people are out there walking on it and you see the excitement in it, we’re excited to get the whole project done and I think people will be excited when they see the whole thing done,” Outhier said.
The Simmons Center is still collecting donations to make the trail as good as possible
“There are many different opportunities. We have anything from naming rights of bridges and things like that, we have all kinds of naming rights you can do. Or, you can just give what you can,” Outhier said.
Outhier said they plan on applying for more ODOT grants next year in hopes of continuing to build onto the trails.
