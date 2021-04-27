Emergency Managment preps for severe weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The spokesperson for Comanche County Emergency Management, Amy McGlone, knows that sunny skies can turn dark in a matter of seconds, and preparing before danger strikes is key.
McGlone says residents of southwest Oklahoma experience varying hazardous weather conditions during this time of year from thunderstorms and floods to hail and tornadoes.
She says if you hear tornado sirens it’s best to stay indoors and take cover. She says instead of venturing out, find a room in your home without windows, huddle down into a ball and put a mattress or blankets over you.
