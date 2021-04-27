First Alert Forecast (4/27AM)

Our current weather pattern is favorable for severe thunderstorms along a dryline that’s expected to move in this afternoon/ evening. While this is the initial timing for when the dryline would move in, models this morning are suggesting a slightly accelerated front pushing the dryline near I-35 by early to mid-afternoon. In addition, models are also hinting are virga (rain falling from the sky but not reaching the ground) throughout the day. This could further enhance the momentum for enhanced transfer/ mixing. Regardless of the specific timing, know that convective storms will develop along the dryline. The dryline is expected to retreat westward but there is some slight uncertainty in how much recovery of moisture will occur. Nevertheless, indications that strong to severe storms may develop as it retreats across southwest Oklahoma and western north Texas. The main threats for storms will be large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. The tornado threat decreases for areas along and east of I-44, however it’s important to never let your guard down and to have several ways to receive weather alerts.