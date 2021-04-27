First Alert Forecast (4/27AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Tuesday morning! It’s a great day to stay weather aware because we’re tracking scattered strong to severe storms later this afternoon and again tomorrow! As a result of the heightened risk, today and tomorrow are First Alert Weather Days. Here’s the latest:
Our current weather pattern is favorable for severe thunderstorms along a dryline that’s expected to move in this afternoon/ evening. While this is the initial timing for when the dryline would move in, models this morning are suggesting a slightly accelerated front pushing the dryline near I-35 by early to mid-afternoon. In addition, models are also hinting are virga (rain falling from the sky but not reaching the ground) throughout the day. This could further enhance the momentum for enhanced transfer/ mixing. Regardless of the specific timing, know that convective storms will develop along the dryline. The dryline is expected to retreat westward but there is some slight uncertainty in how much recovery of moisture will occur. Nevertheless, indications that strong to severe storms may develop as it retreats across southwest Oklahoma and western north Texas. The main threats for storms will be large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. The tornado threat decreases for areas along and east of I-44, however it’s important to never let your guard down and to have several ways to receive weather alerts.
Heading into Wednesday, the remnant showers and storms will gradually move northeast. A triple point may set up in this area with an attendant surface low, which would enhance the potential for severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening with all hazards possible. Flooding will continue to be a potential hazard as well. Rain should end early Thursday as the cold front moves through with the area. After Thursday, a dry and seasonable day is expected on Friday in the front`s wake.
A significant warm up is upcoming for the weekend with a mid-level ridge developing across the Southern Plains where temperatures are trending into the low 90s!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
