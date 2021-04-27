LATS gives update on Title VI program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City Transit Trust and LATS held a public hearing at Lawton City Hall Tuesday.
The hearing was held to answer questions and hear comments about the updated Title VI program as agencies that receive federal funds are required to submit an updated version of the program every three years.
Title VI was established in 1964 during the civil rights movement to combat discrimination on the basis of race or ethnicity.
LATS General Manager, Ryan Landers, explains what kinds of things are important to take into consideration when making plans for the next three years.
“Basically the biggest reason is when we do any kind of route change or route update we want to make sure we’re not infringing on any one’s race or national origin or poverty level. so we want to make sure we take into account whenever we do make changes that we do not affect those particular areas of service,” said Landers.
He says they haven’t gotten to receive much feedback from the public in the past year due to the Coronavirus, but to expect bigger changes in three years as a result of information coming from the 2020 Census and more public input.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.