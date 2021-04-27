Lawton City Council approves funding for FISTA, Central Mall marketing and advertising

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council also approved a budget modification that allows money from Hotel-Motel Tax Economic Development to be used for marketing and advertising for FISTA and Central Mall.
It’s an $81,000 campaign from a marketing company out of Moore called Freestyle Creative.
They gave a presentation to council members Tuesday after it was tabled at the last meeting.
Mayor Stan Booker said he’s working to clear up confusion about the mall and FISTA in general.
“There were a lot of questions by councilmembers concerning the FISTA and wanting more information about the FISTA because they’re getting questioned about the mall and the FISTA from their constituents,” Booker said.
He said he plans to have the chairperson of the FISTA Authority to give a full briefing at the next meeting on what’s going on with the project.
He wants elected officials to feel confident in knowing what’s going on with it.
