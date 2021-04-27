Lawton City Council convenes in executive session to talk lawsuit against City, Burk

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council met in executive session Tuesday to talk about a pending lawsuit against the City and Councilman Jay Burk.
7News asked Burk if he’d do an interview regarding the lawsuit after meeting and he said “no.”
After a local media outlet slapped the City of Lawton and Councilman Burk with a lawsuit late last week, council took to executive session to vote on what action, if any, was necessary.
When they returned to chambers, the city attorney said they’d decided no action was necessary on the item.
The lawsuit filed by Southwest Ledger, owned by Hilliary Media Group, alleges that the City and Burk violated the state’s Open Records Act.
When 7News reached out to Burk for comment on our original story, he never responded.
Tuesday evening right after the meeting, he declined to interview with us.
In a statement, Southwest Ledger says they quote, “filed suit because they have not received certain records requested from the city, specifically, communications on Councilman Burk’s personal telephone.”
They requested Burk’s communications involving his duties as a councilmember twice: on March 31 and April 1.
Those include his cell phone call logs, text messages, e-mails or other electronic communications Burk sent or received.
On April 15, the City denied those requests, stating that the City was not in possession or control of records from Burk’s personal phone.
While they did produce a U.S. Cellular bill that showed phone calls to and from his city-issued cell phone, they said they wouldn’t provide text messages from that same phone.
Carl Lewis from the Ledger told 7News their requests are related to FISTA and the hotel-motel tax.
In a statement, the Ledger said Councilman Burk presented one of his phones last Friday to the Lawton Police Department for a data dump.
While the company says that’s encouraging, they also refuse to drop the case until they get the records they asked for and are satisfied.
In Executive Session, Council also talked through the ongoing police union contract negotiations.
When they came back to the chambers, the city attorney said no action was necessary on the item.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.