Lawton Fire Deptartment preps for flooding

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - When it comes to flooding, firefighters say it’s important to remember that age old saying “turn around, don’t drown.”
Lawtons’ assistant fire chief Brent Baggett, says he wants people to know what to do to avoid getting trapped in high water and what to do in case that frightening situation does occur.
He says if you find yourself trapped in high waters see if you can escape through the car door or window and if escaping is not an option to call 911 as soon as possible.
