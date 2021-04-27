McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center held hiring event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center in Lawton held a one day hiring event Tuesday.
The long-term care and skilled nursing facility is looking for new staff members after losing for various reasons during the pandemic.
“The pandemic has affected the workforce greatly so we’re looking to get back to pre-pandemic staffing levels so we can increase our census. So we’re just looking for people that are excited to come work with us, meet our amazing nursing leadership team and see our beautiful facility so that’s kind of what today is all about,” said the facility’s Administrator Ricky Coleman.
The nursing center is hiring for CNAs, LPNs, RNs, and Certified Medication Aides.
If you missed their hiring event, you can still reach out to them on the McMahon Tomlinson website.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.