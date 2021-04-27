One dead, suspect in custody after robbery in Duncan

One dead, suspect in custody after robbery in Duncan
By Chase Scheuer and Haley Wilson | April 27, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 9:16 AM

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - An overnight shooting killed a convenience store employee in Duncan, according to Duncan Police. The department is investigating the shooting that killed one person. Duncan’s police chief Danny Ford said a 20-year-old was shot and killed at the Chisholm Corner on Bois D’Arc and 9th avenue after 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Ford said the shooter, an 18-year-old, shot the victim multiple times through the drive-thru window. He said they believe the shooter tried to rob another convenience store nearby and went to Chisholm Corner after seeing a second clerk at the first store.

Chief Ford says the suspect is in police custody.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.