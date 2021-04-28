Additional charge filed from Garrets Landing shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been charged after a shooting left him injured and another man dead earlier this month.
According to the affidavit, Rafael Joyner was present at Garretts Landing the day Lavonte Lawler was shot and killed.
Investigators say Joyner and Lawler were seen walking up to a car where the shots that killed Lawler and injured Joyner came from.
Joyner was shot in the torso, but was able to get away and run for cover.
While at the scene, officers say they found a pistol near where Joyner took cover.
He has been charged with possession of a firearm after a felony.
