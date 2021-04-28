Altus Rock N Rumble event happening this weekend

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - One of Altus’s biggest events of the year is happening this weekend after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Each spring people from across the area come to Altus for the Rock N Rumble. Last spring it was postponed to the fall, and eventually canceled because of the pandemic. That bummed a lot of people out in Altus but is also the reason officials believe this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.
The event kicks off Friday night with a battle of the bands outside the Jackson County Courthouse.
“Starting at 7:00, it’ll go to 11:00. We’ve got two bands, one coming in from Pampa, Texas, the other from Tulsa. Then we’ll have a headliner after that’s over,” said event co-chairman Rick Steen.
On Saturday things really get cooking with a car show, a car cruise, a burnout and lots of vendors set up with food and activities.
“It’s probably one of the biggest events in Jackson County. It brings a lot of people together, not just Main Street, but the whole community. The cruise goes from one end of town to the other end of town, so you basically have people lined up on the streets, everyone’s tailgating and having a great time. The businesses are packed,” said Main Street Altus Promotions Chair Jeannie Bitle.
The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Main Street Altus and marks an important weekend for not only the town’s businesses, but also the residents.
“I was on the city council for years and years and the City Council has really supported it over the years. That speaks to how important it is for the community,” Steen said.
“With the pandemic and everything happening, everything has been in a lull. With us trying to revitalize the community and bring back in that revenue, we’re hoping this kind of gets the pop going,” Bitle said.
The event starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and bright and early Saturday at 8:00 a.m.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.