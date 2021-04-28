Cameron Community Brass Choir to perform inaugural concert

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Cameron Community Brass Choir will be presenting their inaugural concert Thursday evening.
The choir is a new ensemble made up of Cameron students, high school students from Lawton High School, MacArthur High School, Eisenhower High School, Cache High School and Central High School, and local band directors and hobby musicians.
They will be joined by guest trombonist Dr. John Shanks for the concert.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets will be $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens, military, and K-12 students. Admission is free to CU students, faculty and staff with CU ID.
Seating will be limited so those interested in attending are encouraged to call 580-581-2346 to reserve a seat. Social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required.
For more information, you can visit Cameron’s website.
