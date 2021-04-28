Constant rain expected to cause more floods

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Flooding has already caused roads to be closed in Southwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation Construction Engineer Cole Vonfeldt said flooding has been reported across several counties but there’s only been one report that warranted a road shut down.
Vonfeldt said parts of State Highway 53 in Stephens County near Loco is flooded.
“We actually have a construction project going on right now and what’s flooded, and the water over the roadways is a temporary detour. We got pipes in the temporary detour that can handle normal flow but with last night’s rain and even today’s rain, it’s gone a little too much and gone over the road,” Vonfeldt said.
Vonfeldt said crews will be out monitoring other roadways just in case there are other roads that need to be closed.
It’s all in an effort to keep people safe.
“If we got signs up they are there for a reason, and that water can move a lot. You may think your vehicle is heavy enough, but that water rushing through can move a lot. Please don’t drive around the signs,” Vonfeldt said.
If a road is flooded but isn’t blocked off yet, Vonfeldt said it’s best to not drive through it.
“Any amount of water it doesn’t matter what it is because you don’t know what it can do. So the safest thing is to just turn around no matter the amount of what is there,” Vonfeldt said.
He also mentioned they are advising people to use state the highway system if they are needing to get around floods.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.