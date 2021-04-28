First Alert Forecast: (4/28AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are still going to impact the morning commute! The rain gear is a must before heading out the door today. A tornado watch has been issued for counties mainly along and east of I-44 until 10 am this morning. Remember that a watch simply means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to occur. An areal flood watch also continues for counties along, east and south of I-44 where flooding is still a big concern heading into the remainder of the day.
Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday night. The heaviest rainfall is expected overnight into early Wednesday morning and then again late Wednesday night. Flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas, along with flooding of main-stem rivers, appears possible. After morning showers and storms Wednesday, additional strong to severe storms will be possible by late afternoon across portions of southwestern and western Oklahoma, and western north Texas. They will then spread northeast thru the evening hours into central and eventually northern Oklahoma. General timing for these storms are between 4 to 10pm. Golf ball sized hail and winds up to 60mph are the main concerns. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Especially over the past few severe weather days, don’t let your guard down and stay weather aware. Today expect a wet/ dreary and rainy and cloudy day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Southeast to south winds at 10 to 15mph.
The storm system that’s currently sitting over the southern Plains will be slow to move away, so rain/thunderstorm chances! Any rain activity will come to an end late tonight into Thursday. Rain will end gradually from northwest to southeast, while drier air moves into the region from the northwest. Tomorrow is looking some what drier with highs dropping into the low 70s due to a passing cold front later on today. North winds will be breezy at 15 to 25mph.
A significant warm up is upcoming for the weekend with a mid-level ridge developing across the Southern Plains where temperatures are trending into the upper 80s to low 90s!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
