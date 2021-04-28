First Alert Forecast: (4/28AM)

Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday night. The heaviest rainfall is expected overnight into early Wednesday morning and then again late Wednesday night. Flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas, along with flooding of main-stem rivers, appears possible. After morning showers and storms Wednesday, additional strong to severe storms will be possible by late afternoon across portions of southwestern and western Oklahoma, and western north Texas. They will then spread northeast thru the evening hours into central and eventually northern Oklahoma. General timing for these storms are between 4 to 10pm. Golf ball sized hail and winds up to 60mph are the main concerns. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Especially over the past few severe weather days, don’t let your guard down and stay weather aware. Today expect a wet/ dreary and rainy and cloudy day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Southeast to south winds at 10 to 15mph.