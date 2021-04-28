Two women, one man facing child neglect charges in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Three people from Lawton are facing child neglect charges after authorities say each of their children tested positive for various drugs.
An arrest warrant was filed April 23 for Jordan Saunders who, according to an affidavit, gave birth to a child who tested positive for drugs in March.
Investigators say the infant’s umbilical cord reportedly tested positive for methamphetamines, amphetamines, marijuana, and cocaine.
Saunders is facing one count of child neglect and a bond set at $25,000.
A mugshot was not available for Jordan Saunders at this time.
Another set of court documents reveal that the parents of a three month old baby are each facing a charge of child neglect.
Police say they were called to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, after the child allegedly tested positive for methamphetamines.
According to the affidavits, April Chapman and Frederico Perez brought the baby to the hospital on April 24.
Hospital staff then alerted authorities after they say the child’s urine tested positive for the drug.
Perez and Chapman have each been charged with one count of child neglect.
