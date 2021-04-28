7News First Alert Weather: Storms will come to an end overnight and it’ll be a pleasant end to the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Storms will come to an end over the next few hours and a strong storm can’t be ruled out for areas south of the front. This includes the southeastern part of northwest Texas. The main threats with any storms that become strong/severe will be hail up to the size of quarters, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and localized flooding. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday morning. Several areas have already received 2-4′' with isolated 5-7′' of rain. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways! ‘Turn around, don’t drown’.
On Thursday, a few lingering showers and thunderstorms during the morning with gradual clearing into the afternoon and evening. Skies will be partly sunny with temperatures topping out in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 15-25 with higher wind gusts.
It will shape up to be a pleasant end to the workweek with mostly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the mid 70s. Tranquil weather will continue into the weekend with highs rebounding back into the 80s on Sunday. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the day on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.