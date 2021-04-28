7News First Alert Weather: Storms will come to an end overnight and it’ll be a pleasant end to the workweek

Storms will come to an end over the next few hours and a strong storm can’t be ruled out for areas south of the front. This includes the southeastern part of northwest Texas. The main threats with any storms that become strong/severe will be hail up to the size of quarters, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and localized flooding. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday morning. Several areas have already received 2-4′' with isolated 5-7′' of rain. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways! ‘Turn around, don’t drown’.