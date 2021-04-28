Nonprofit that helps Veterans become Farmers Coming to OK

Cache, Okla. (TNN) - Veterans in Oklahoma may find it easier to transition into farming thanks to the Farmer Veteran Coalition.
The coalition launched in California over a decade ago and has chapters in states across the U.S. Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs Service Coordinator, Lisa Mussett, said an Oklahoman chapter of the organization will launch next month.
She said 24,000 veterans across the nation and 500 in Oklahoma are already members of the nonprofit and that a statewide chapter will help help more veterans learn about the organization that helps veterans become farmers by offering them financial and educational assistance.
Having a state chapter is beneficial because it will help more veterans in the state learn about the program and get involved.
“We are supporting the establishment of an Oklahoman chapter because in Oklahoma it’s time. It’s time for us to have a chapter in Oklahoma so that we can share the resources and the information that the coalition has to offer,” Mussett said.
She said a board for the chapter has already come together and includes members from all regions across Oklahoma including the Southwest.
Matthew Simpson is a veteran who served in the Army for over 30 years and said the Farmer Veteran Coalition helped him launch a farm on his family’s’ ranch in Cache.
Simpson said after retiring from the Army he found it difficult to adjust to a slower pace of life and decided to turn his passion for agriculture into a profession.
Just two weeks ago he bought a dozen goats and a chicken coup. He said farmers and veterans go hand and hand.
“We go from serving our country to feeding our country. I just think its a wonderful opportunity,” he said.
He said The Farmer Veteran Coalition is working to help him expand his farm and he’s currently a member of the national organization he intends on joining Oklahoma’s chapter as soon as it’s established.
To learn more about The Farmer Veteran Coalition visit farmvetco.org.
