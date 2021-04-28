Officer cleared in November shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The officer at the center of an officer-involved shooting in Lawton from November has been cleared of wrongdoing.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s office made the decision.
That stems from the shooting of 30-year-old Duane Scott Murray, who was accused of breaking into an apartment at the Pepper Tree Apartments in November and forcing a woman to remove her clothes.
She was eventually able to escape, according to police.
Then officers tried to negotiate with Murray for an hour before they say he pointed his gun at officers.
That’s when he was shot and killed.
The state medical examiner says he died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.