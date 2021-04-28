Oklahoma Highway Patrol responds to Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A two-vehicle crash happened in Comanche County Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Northeast Watts and Keeney Road in Comanche County.
The work van was reportedly going westbound on Watts when it clipped the front passenger side of the SUV.
The van went into the ditch and the SUV went almost 100 feet west of the intersection.
It has been reported the airbags were deployed in the work van.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene and EMTs were called out but is unknown if anyone was transported to the hospital.
