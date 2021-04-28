Stephens Co. Sheriff reacts to Gov. Stitt making Oklahoma Second Amendment Sanctuary State

DUNCAN Okla. (TNN) - A local sheriff is among gun rights activists who are proud that Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill making Oklahoma a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.
Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney was the second sheriff in the state to make his county a Second Amendment Sanctuary County last year.
“We will protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” McKinney said.
In early April, President Biden announced half a dozen executive orders after several mass shootings in the U.S.
In response, State Senator Warren Hamilton filed Senate Bill 631.
Hamilton called Sheriff McKinney, asking if he’d support the bill and there was no doubt he would.
“What’s next? Our freedom of religion? Our freedom of speech? Look at the fifth amendment. Look at the fourth amendment. Our rights to be secure in our homes. What’s next? We have to make a stand,” McKinney said.
The bill states any policy, state or federal, ordering the buyback, confiscation or surrender of guns or ammunition is now considered an infringement on citizens rights to bear arms.
McKinney said we’re starting to see overreach from the federal government.
“The second amendment has been something they have been coming after, certain individuals, anti-gun activists, has been coming after this for years,” McKinney said.
He said Biden’s orders won’t stop criminals from acquiring firearms but make it harder on the average person to get a firearm for protection.
“It’s not going to hurt the criminals because they’re going to continue doing what they’re doing,” McKinney said. “You’re not going to get all the guns off the streets. That’s not going to happen and going about it this way is the wrong way. We have a people problem in this country and it seems to be getting worse.”
In February 2020, he declared Stephens County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. He was the second sheriff in the state to take that action.
He said he wanted to make it clear back then, he supports the right to bear arms.
“I will not take part in any kind of gun confiscation from law-abiding citizens,” McKinney said. “I will continue to go after the criminals. Whether they have weapons or not, we’re coming to see them, but the law-abiding citizens, that’s their right under the Bill of Rights and I will protect those Bill of Rights as long as I’m sitting here.”
